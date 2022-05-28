Dwyane Wade Names The NBA's "GOAT"

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 01: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat looks on during the first quarter at TD Garden on April 01, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The debate of who the Greatest Player of All-Time in NBA history is has - and will continue to - raged on for decades.

When Michael Jordan cemented his legacy as a six-time NBA champion, some claimed he was the GOAT over names like Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. However, others preferred the older players to Jordan.

Then, LeBron James emerged and started changing the narrative. Now he and Jordan are seen as the frontrunners in the debate. On Saturday morning, former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade did his best to settle the debate.

Wade opened the conversation with a few other players, asking if the GOAT debate should be ruled by generation, instead of all-time.

Wade was then asked who his GOAT would be.

"Jordan. I've never seen Bill Russell play, never seen Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] play," Wade said. "Obviously, they are someone else's GOAT. But my GOAT, because I grew up in Chicago, is Jordan."

He clarified, noting that current players likely prefer LeBron.

"I also understand that the generation that is here now, LeBron James is their GOAT," he said. "Before LeBron, Kobe Bryant was that generation who was watching the game's GOAT. So, it just becomes who you grow up watching, who you envision like, 'oh, I want to be that person.'"

Who is the NBA's GOAT?