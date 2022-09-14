Dwyane Wade Reportedly Makes Decision On Future With TNT

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 14: Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat attends the game between the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears at Hard Rock Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade will not return as an analyst for TNT this coming season, per sports media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Wade has spent three years covering NBA action for the network. TNT made an offer to retain him as part of the crew, but the former shooting guard declined in order to pursue other business ventures.

There is reportedly "no ill feelings" between Wade and TNT. According to Marchand, the move is not related to the recent layoffs by Turner's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Wade covered some of the league's biggest NBA events over the past three seasons, including the All-Star Game and playoffs. He was a featured member of TNT's Tuesday night crew alongside Adam Lefko, Shaquille O'Neal and Candace Parker.

The now 40-year-old retired NBA star signed with Turner in 2019. He had interest from ESPN at the time, but he's not expected to take another broadcasting gig for the 2022-23 season.