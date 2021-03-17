Dwyane Wade Reveals His Pick To Win The NCAA Tournament

Comparing NCAA tournament brackets has long been a fun aspect of March Madness. Comparing brackets with celebrities and media personalities makes it all the more exciting.

On Wednesday, former NBA star and current basketball analyst Dwyane Wade revealed his fully filled out bracket on Twitter.

In his 2021 Final Four, Wade has three teams from the stacked Big Ten conference: Michigan, Illinois and Ohio State. In addition to these conference powerhouses, the Miami Heat legend has the No. 1 overall seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs in the mix as well.

Ultimately though, Wade has the top-two Big Ten teams facing off in the title game — taking the No. 1 seed Wolverines as winners over the No. 1 seed Fighting Illini on Apr. 5.

This proposed title game has some pretty significant weight behind it.

Midway through the season, the Wolverines were forced to go on a two-week COVID-19 pause — resulting in the cancelation of three Big Ten matchups. Despite having more conference wins than Michigan, Illinois came in at No. 2 in a Big Ten regular season title race that was ultimately decided by overall win percentage.

With a late-season 76-53 blowout win over Juwan Howard’s squad, the Illini believed they deserved the regular season championship.

Illinois was soon able to prove their point with a 91-88 Big Ten tournament final victory over Ohio State. The Buckeyes had just taken down Michigan in the semifinal game on the previous day.

If Wade’s prediction ends up coming true, it would be a huge redemption story for the Wolverines.