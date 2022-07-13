Dwyane Wade Video Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 14: Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat attends the game between the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears at Hard Rock Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat have emerged as a favorite to pursue Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell in a trade deal this offseason.

Former NBA superstar and Heat legend Dwyane Wade purchased a minority stake in the Jazz back in April 2021. As a result, many fans have wondered where his loyalties truly lie.

In a viral clip on social media, Wade seemingly responded to a question about a possible Mitchell-to-Miami move.

"DWade, are you going to bring Donovan to Miami?" a fan asked.

"Yeah," Wade said.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this video.

"This remind me of when Jeter took over the Marlins and immediately traded his best player to his former team," one fan wrote.

"DWade seemed distracted here. Idk if this counts as tampering but the league will most likely fine him," another said.

"D Wade signed something for me once and I can tell he was not paying attention to me at all so maybe he wasn’t paying attention? Lol," another suggested.

While the Jazz initially shut down any trade offers for Mitchell, they've since opened their phone lines to potential suitors.

The asking price for their franchise centerpiece is reportedly "steep," per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The Heat would likely have to give up some young players (ie. Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson) and multiple draft picks in order to acquire Mitchell.

Do you think Wade really wants to get Mitchell to Miami?