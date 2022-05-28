Dwyane Wade's Message For Paul Pierce Going Viral

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 06: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat reacts during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 06, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Miami Heat faced elimination in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Playing in enemy territory, it wouldn't have been surprising to see the Heat fold under the pressure. However, they received a Herculean effort from Jimmy Butler, who dropped 47 points in the team's 111-103 win.

Not long after Miami got the win, Heat legend Dwyane Wade has a very short message for a Celtics legend. Wade shared a gif of Kanye West shrugging and sent it to former Celtics star Paul Pierce.

Check it out.

Wade clearly still loves his former team. Before the game even start, he delivered a message to Butler - which sparked his incredible, series-saving performance.

"He was telling me that I could do this," Butler told ESPN's Lisa Salters after the game. "Knee a little banged up, but nobody cares. Go out there, continue to build your legacy. It meant the world to me, so I appreciate you D-Wade."

Game 7 between the two teams tips off on Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.