Dwyane Wade's Son Had Big Workout: NBA World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 16: Dwayne Wade (C), wife Gabrielle Union-Wade (L) and son Zaire (R) look on during the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The son of an NBA legend could soon be playing professional basketball.

Zaire Wade spent last season playing for the Salt Lake City Stars - the Utah Jazz's G-League affiliate. He's still trying to make a name for himself.

Zaire took a big step forward yesterday. The San Antonio Spurs hosted him on a workout, showing they have clear interest.

Dwayne posted about his son's big day on Instagram.

"June 20th now has another special meaning for me," he said. "1st NBA workout @Zaire."

Will the Spurs take a chance on Zaire in the upcoming NBA Draft? Keep an eye out.

He didn't have much success in the G-League, though.

"someone said 'he was balling in the g-league.' 2 PPG is not balling. that’s one layup a game," someone said.

However, he didn't get much playing time.

"Also didn’t get much PT. Showed flashes in the time he got, but he’s clearly a G League guy right now. He’ll have to work his way up over the next few years," another fan commented.

Zaire's basketball journey is just getting started. It's going to be interesting to see how things pan out.