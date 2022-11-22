EA Sports Announces Decision On NCAA Football Game

EA Sports logo displayed on a laptop screen and a gamepad are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on August 5, 2021. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Those who have been waiting for EA Sports to create their iconic college football game received good news this morning.

Daryl Holt, EA Sports' vice president and general manager, told ESPN that EA Sports College Football is coming in the summer of 2024. He noted the company wants to get the game right, so rushing to market isn't part of the plan.

"That's the best date for us to bring the game that we think is going to meet or exceed our player expectations," Holt said. "And cover the breadth and scale of what we want in the game. We're trying to build a very immersive college football experience."

This will be the first college football game for EA Sports since 2014 when Michigan star Denard Robinson was on the cover.

The timing lines up so EA Sports can celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the last game while introducing the new one.