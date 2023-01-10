EA Sports Is Reportedly Removing Celebration In Madden

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: The scoreboard depicts a message of support for Damar Hamlin during the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

EA Sports is removing a celebration from Madden.

According to TMZ Sports, EA Sports is removing the "CPR" celebration from the game in wake of Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest last Monday.

The update is set to be made to Madden 23 in a few days and the celebration will officially be gone.

This comes just two days after the Pittsburgh Steelers mimicked the CPR after a sack on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Per TMZ, linebacker Alex Highsmith apologized for his role in it.

It's good that Madden is taking this celebration out since that Hamlin situation was very scary. He had to be booked into the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for a week before he returned to Buffalo on Monday.

Hamlin has made incredible progress over the last eight days and here's to even more progress for him.