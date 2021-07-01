EA Sports Releases Statement Regarding New College Rules

EA Sports plans on bringing back its NCAA Football video game at some point in the future. There are still a few things that need to be sorted out though, like whether or not actual players will be included in the game.

Now that student-athletes can sell the rights to their names, images and likenesses, the door has opened for EA Sports to potentially have the top college football players in the world in EA Sports College Football.

On Thursday, EA Sports announced in a statement that it will explore this possibility.

“We are watching the recent developments regarding student-athlete name, image and likeness very closely,” EA Sports said in a statement. “It’s still very early stages at this point, and we plan to explore the possibility of including players in EA SPORTS College Football. For now, our development team is focused on working with our partners at CLC to ensure the game authentically showcases the great sport of college football and the more than 100 institutions signed on to be featured in our game.”

EA Sports is reportedly seeking a four-year license agreement for its college football game that would begin in July of 2023.

College football fans have been anxiously waiting for this series to return for EA Sports, so they’ll probably accept a new version of the game even if it doesn’t include actual players.

That being said, EA Sports would really benefit from having some of the most well-known college football players in its game.