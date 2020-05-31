EA Sports Says It’s Delaying Madden NFL 21 Announcement

EA Sports had an announcement planned for Madden NFL 21 on Monday, but the video game company has decided to postpone it.

The announcement for Madden NFL 21, which is expected to have Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on the cover, has been delayed.

EA Sports says they will find another time to talk about football in the wake of everything that’s happening across the country. Protests are taking place in nearly every major city following the Minneapolis police officer’s killing of George Floyd.

“Tomorrow, we had committed to celebrating Madden NFL 21 with you, but we’re not going to do that now,” the statement reads.

“We stand with our African American/Black community of friends, players, colleagues and partners. Our immediate attention is on actions we can take to drive change against the unjust treatment and systemic bias that is plaguing the nation and our world.”

“We’ll find another time to talk football with you. Because this is bigger than a game, bigger than sports, and all of us need to stand together and commit to change.”

An official statement from EA SPORTS pic.twitter.com/MKdgJjvKJB — Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) May 31, 2020

Madden NFL is annually one of the most-popular sports video games, typically released at the beginning of August.

The release date of Madden NFL 21 is probably unlikely to change, but as EA Sports said, now is not the right time to celebrate the game.