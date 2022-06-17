EA Sports Sets Release Month For College Football Game: Fans React

The cover of EA Sports' NCAA Football 14 with Michigan's Denard Robinson.

On Friday morning, the sporting world learned that the college football game EA Sports is working on will be here soon.

Extra Points with Matt Brown filed an Open Record Request regarding EA Sports' proposal to create a new college football video game. According to the records request, the game will be here in just over a year.

“EA’s aim is to release a stand-alone college football game in July of 2023, allowing for the two-year game development window necessary for collecting game assets and developing game play to meet the current market demands for a unique college football game while following NCAA guidelines," the proposal read, via Extra Points with Matt Brown.

Of course, football fans were elated by the news. Most fans are just hoping the game lives up to their expectations.

"Please don't suck," one fan said.

Some fans are already planning their vacations around the release date. "in related news, I have earmarked July 2023 for a three-month vacation from work and parenting duties," one fan said.

"Boys, it’s been a looooong 10 years. If we can get through this, we can get through anything. Proud of each & every one of us," another fan said.