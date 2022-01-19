Eagles Admit They Want “More Production” From 1 Player

When the Philadelphia Eagles selected Jalen Reagor in the first round out of TCU, they thought they were getting a speedy playmaker who could bring some electricity to Philly’s receiver room.

Unfortunately for both sides, two years into his NFL career, Reagor hasn’t produced the way the Eagles envisioned. So much so, that GM Howie Roseman openly addressed his disappointment on Wednesday.

“Certainly, as we head into Year 3, we expected more from Jalen at this point,” Roseman said during his year-end press conference.

#Eagles Howie Roseman said he sat down with WR Jalen Reagor after the season concluded and they discussed things Reagor needs to work on in the offseason: "Certainly as we head into Year 3, we expected more." — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) January 19, 2022

“We had a chance to sit down with him after the season,” he continued. “And had an honest conversation about the things we need to develop and the things that we can help him develop to continue his growth.”

It’s not for lack of talent. Jalen is a fluid, explosive athlete with home-run potential. However, that talent hasn’t translated to production for the Eagles’ offense thus far.

And it makes it all the more worse to watch when the Eagles passed over WR‘s Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins, Brandon Aiyuk and Michael Pittman Jr. (among others), to take him.

Nick Sirianni says the #Eagles want more production from Jalen Reagor. Believes he has the skill and talent to do it. Likes him in the WR3 role. — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 19, 2022

In his rookie season, Reagor saw action in 11 games. Grabbing just 31 balls for 396 yards and a touchdown. This year, the former first-rounder only managed two more catches for less yards while doubling his TD total.

The sophomore receiver took his arrows from Philly fans Sunday after muffing a punt in Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Bucs. And while Eagles fans were certainly sick to their collective stomachs watching the Reagor’s performance, it appears he isn’t going anywhere for the time being.