Eagles Announce Decision On Starting Quarterback

The Philadelphia Eagles have shut down any talk of a quarterback controversy.

Philadelphia was led by backup quarterback Gardner Minshew on Sunday afternoon, with Jalen Hurts out due to an injury.

Minshew played exceptionally well, leading the Eagles to a 33-18 win. He threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns, completing 20 of 25 passes.

While Minshew played exceptionally well, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has made it clear that there is no quarterback controversy.

“I think he’s played good football. I think he’s played really good football. There’s been times that he’s been one of the best in the league with the way he’s moved around, made plays. We look at that quarterback rating and what he’s had there, and so he’s played really good football when he’s in, so when he’s healthy and he’s back, he’ll be our starter,” the Eagles head coach said.

Philadelphia is off next weekend, giving Hurts a little more time to recover.

The Eagles will take on the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 19. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.