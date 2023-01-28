Eagles Announce Honorary Captain For NFC Championship Game

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 21: Hall of Famer, Brian Dawkins speaks after being given is Hall of Fame ring at a halftime presentation as the Carolina Panthers take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have named franchise legend Brian Dawkins as an honorary captain for Sunday's NFC Championship game.

"Captain Weapon X is BACK," the team wrote on Twitter.

Dawkins suited up for the Eagles for 13 years from 1996-2008. During his time on the field in Philadelphia, the Pro Football Hall of Famer logged 914 tackles, 34 interceptions, 32 forced fumbles and 21.0 sacks.

Dawkins encapsulates everything that is Philly football, and the all-time great safety is still one of the most beloved players among the Eagles' fanbase.

Dawkins notched a 1-3 record in NFC Championship games during his time with the Eagles. The team finally made it over the conference-championship hump in 2004 as Dawkins made his first and only Super Bowl appearance.

The four-time All-Pro safety will no doubt bring some crazy energy to Lincoln Financial Field tomorrow afternoon.