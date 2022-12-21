Eagles Announce Jalen Hurts' Official Status Wednesday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 18: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with a pretty significant injury right now.

Star quarterback Jalen Hurts has a sprained shoulder and it held him out of practice on Wednesday. There's a chance that he may not play again until the playoffs.

Hurts suffered the injury this past Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Despite it, he was able to finish the game and lead the Eagles to a 25-20 win.

With Hurts on the shelf, that means Gardner Minshew is getting the first team reps at practice. He would be in line also start the final three games if the Eagles decide to hold Hurts out until the playoffs.

The Eagles are currently 13-1 and need just one win in their final three games to clinch the top spot (and a first-round bye) in the NFC.

They'll have their first shot at accomplishing that goal on Saturday when they take on the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.