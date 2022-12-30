Eagles Announce Jalen Hurts' Status For Saints Game

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 02: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks up into the stands as he walks off the field into the tunnel during the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Football Team National Football League game at FedEx Field on January 2, 2022 in Landover, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The final injury report for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 is out and quarterback Jalen Hurts' status for Sunday has been revealed.

On Friday, the Eagles officially listed Hurts as "doubtful" for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. While not officially ruled out, it's exceeding rare for a player given that designation to play.

Hurts has been dealing with a sprained shoulder joint and could not practice or play in Week 16. The Eagles went on to lose against the Dallas Cowboys with backup Gardner Minshew under center.

However, Minshew played fairly well in Hurts' absence, showing good control of the offense and led the Eagles to 34 points. Were it not for the team's four turnovers, they might have even won the game.

The fact that Hurts has been able to practice these last two days bodes well for his chances of playing in Week 18 against the New York Giants.

More importantly, it bodes well for him coming back in time for the playoffs - especially if the Eagles can manage to hold off the Minnesota Vikings for the top seed in the NFC and the coveted first-round bye.

On the other hand, not playing in these final few weeks could leave Hurts a little bit rusty come playoff time. We've seen plenty of teams rest their starters only to come out flat in their first playoff game.

Will Jalen Hurts play again for the Eagles this season?