Eagles Announce Jalen Hurts’ Status For Sunday’s Game

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced that quarterback Jalen Hurts is questionable for Sunday’s contest against the New York Jets.

Hurts has been battling an ankle injury the last few days after he suffered it against the New York Giants last Sunday. He was limited in Friday’s practice.

It’s been a trying season for Hurts with a lot of ups and downs. He’s had some weeks where he looks like the quarterback of the future, and then there have been others that leave fans wondering if he truly is the answer in Philadelphia.

The latter happened against the Giants, as he finished with only 129 yards passing with no touchdowns and three interceptions. He was missing a lot of his throws and was a key contributor to the loss.

That said, Hurts does lead the Eagles in almost every rushing category. He leads the team in rushes (122), yards (695), yards per carry (5.8), and touchdowns (8).

Passing-wise, the former second-round pick has 2,435 yards with 13 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

This is a critical game for the Eagles as they look to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. They’ll try to get to 6-7 overall at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.