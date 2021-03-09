Eagles Announce They’ve Released 2 Defensive Players

With the revenue loss suffered during the 2020 COVID-19 NFL season, teams from across the league are scrambling to get under the salary cap before the start of the new year. The Philadelphia Eagles are one of these teams.

On Tuesday, the franchise announced the release of two notable defensive players: safety Blake Countess and defensive tackle Treyvon Hester.

Countess was scheduled to make $850,000 against the cap, and Hester $920,000 against the cap. Cutting these two young reserves, Philly will free up about $1.7 million in cap space.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have released S Blake Countess and DT Treyvon Hester. pic.twitter.com/jqob5nyjNb — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 9, 2021

Countess was actually originally drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft. After he was released by the franchise at the end of his rookie training camp, the former Michigan/Auburn safety signed with Los Angeles. There, he spent three solid seasons — recording 54 tackles through 37 games and four starts.

In his fifth NFL season, Countess played in just two games for Philly in 2020. During his limited time on the field, the former Ram recorded just three tackles.

Hester was also a former Eagle before resigning this season. Back in 2018, the DT was the hero of Philadelphia’s Wild Card win over the Chicago Bears — coming up with a game-winning field goal block.

Despite his past heroics, Hester never even got to see the field for the Eagles in 2020. After signing with the Philadelphia practice squad in November, the third-year pro didn’t record a single stat this past year.