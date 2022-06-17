Eagles Announce They've Signed Veteran Safety

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed veteran safety Jaquiski Tartt on a one-year deal, the team announced on Friday.

Tartt spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers before becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Through 14 starts in 2022, the former second-round draft pick logged 66 tackles, zero interceptions and one pass defended. He made headlines for less than ideal reasons during the Niners' postseason run — dropping an easy would-be interception during the fourth quarter of their loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Tartt will likely start alongside fellow veteran safety Anthony Harris, who re-signed with the Eagles on a one-year, $2.5 million contract earlier this offseason.

The monetary details of Tartt's contract have not yet been made available.

The 30-year-old safety will look to get off to a fresh start with his new team as the Eagles face off against the Detroit Lions in Week 1.