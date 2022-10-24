Eagles Are Reportedly Signing A Familiar Wide Receiver

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly bringing back someone who they know fairly well.

According to Ari Meirov, the Eagles are going to sign wide receiver Greg Ward to their practice squad.

Ward was originally signed as an undrafted free agent five years ago. He was then cut and then brought back for a second time in 2019. He appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles last season, amassing seven receptions for 95 yards and three touchdowns.

For his career, he's racked up 88 receptions for 768 yards and 10 touchdowns.

His best individual season came in 2020 when he played in all 16 games and recorded 53 receptions for 419 yards and six touchdowns.

Ward wasn't on the team to start the 2022 season because he was injured. He'll now have a chance to play for the team this season if he's activated to the 53-man roster.

Philadelphia's next game will take place against Pittsburgh on Oct. 30.