Eagles Are Working Out Notable Former Cowboys Player

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Just days after losing to the Dallas Cowboys in one of the best games of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles are working out a former Cowboys player.

The Eagles worked out former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin, according to multiple reports. Dallas released Jarwin earlier this offseason after he fell behind Dalton Schultz on the depth chart.

"An interesting tryout for the Eagles today: former Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin. Injuries limited Jarwin to just 9 games the last two seasons, but he was a productive player with Dallas in 2018-2019," ESPN's Field Yates wrote.

Jarwin has played for the Cowboys for his entire NFL career thus far. He signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and was with the team until 2021.

Now he could be joining one of the team's most bitter rivals - days after they squared off on the field.