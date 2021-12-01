The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Eagles Coach Has Telling Comment About QB Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts running against the Buccaneers.PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Phiadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni sounded sounded fairly optimistic about Jalen Hurts‘ injury on Wednesday.

Hurts is dealing with an ankle injury but according to Sirianni, the second-year QB is expected to participate in Wednesday’s walkthrough. The Eagles coach also said the team is going forward as if Hurts will be in the lineup.

“We’re feeling good,” Sirianni told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We’re really hopeful. [Hurts] is feeling better every day. He’s tough. He’s as tough as they come. In his mind and my mind he’s playing.”

Hurts had his ankle examined in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Giants following a sack. He finished the game, and even put the Eagles offense in position for a potential game-winning touchdown.

If the mobile Hurts shows he can move around without putting himself in harm’s way, he’ll likely be behind center on Sunday. However, if for some reason his ankle declines over the course of the week, Gardner Minshew would be in line for the start.

The former Jaguars quarterback appeared in one game for Philadelphia this season. He’s completed 2-2 passes for 11 yards.

More news on Hurts’ status will likely come out in the days to follow.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.