Eagles Coach Has Telling Comment About QB Jalen Hurts

Phiadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni sounded sounded fairly optimistic about Jalen Hurts‘ injury on Wednesday.

Hurts is dealing with an ankle injury but according to Sirianni, the second-year QB is expected to participate in Wednesday’s walkthrough. The Eagles coach also said the team is going forward as if Hurts will be in the lineup.

Nick Sirianni is hopeful Jalen Hurts will play Sunday at Jets The Eagles QB continues to progress from a sore ankle Hurts will participate in walk thru today pic.twitter.com/cJB2jvxPvY — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) December 1, 2021

“We’re feeling good,” Sirianni told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We’re really hopeful. [Hurts] is feeling better every day. He’s tough. He’s as tough as they come. In his mind and my mind he’s playing.”

Hurts had his ankle examined in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Giants following a sack. He finished the game, and even put the Eagles offense in position for a potential game-winning touchdown.

Nick Sirianni says he has confidence Jalen Hurts can win from the pocket if he plays but his ankle isn't 100% so he can't run as much as he normally does #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) December 1, 2021

If the mobile Hurts shows he can move around without putting himself in harm’s way, he’ll likely be behind center on Sunday. However, if for some reason his ankle declines over the course of the week, Gardner Minshew would be in line for the start.

The former Jaguars quarterback appeared in one game for Philadelphia this season. He’s completed 2-2 passes for 11 yards.

More news on Hurts’ status will likely come out in the days to follow.