Eagles Coach Has Interesting Approach To Gauge NFL Prospects’ Competitiveness

First-year NFL head coach Nick Sirianni showed a bit of his personality during a pre-draft press conference on Wednesday. In addition to declining to name the Eagles 2021 starting quarterback, the newly-hired Philly coach shared an interesting recruiting method he used on his draft prospects.

In order to gauge his potential future players’ competitiveness, Sirianni challenged them to games of rock-paper-scissors — peppering in plenty of trash talk along the way.

“When you compete with someone that’s competitive, they’re gonna go at you no matter what game you’re playing,” the rookie head coach said.

#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni says he played rock-paper-scissors and trash talked with draft prospects to gauge their competitiveness. "When you compete with someone that's competitive, they're gonna go at you no matter what game you're playing."pic.twitter.com/iMUIny1X0o — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 21, 2021

Following the Eagles’ disappointing 4-11-1 season in 2020, former longtime head coach Doug Pederson was fired. The presumed nail in the coffin for the Super Bowl-winning coach was his controversial decision to bench Jalen Hurts during the fourth quarter of a loss to the Washington Football Team in potential NFC East-clinching matchup.

With Sirianni’s comments today, it seems as though he wants to bring a new level of competitiveness in 2021.

Sirianni was hired in January after serving three seasons as the Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator under Frank Reich. Before that, the offensive-minded coach spent almost a decade in other NFL assistant roles.

Following him to Philadelphia, former Colts defensive back coach Jonathan Gannon took over the defensive coordinator position. Later in the month after Sirianni’s hiring, the team brought in former Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as the new OC.

The Eagles, who previously held the No. 6 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, now hold the No. 12 pick after a blockbuster trade with Miami in late March. With this pick, Sirianni and the front office will look to add one of those competitive-natured prospects from this year’s talented pool.

With a new coaching staff and an apparent new mindset, the Philly franchise will look to improve in 2021.