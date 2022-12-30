Eagles Coach Offers Latest Update On Jalen Hurts

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Yesterday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was finally able to begin throwing the ball again as he recovers from a shoulder joint sprain. But has he made enough progress to start on Sunday?

Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was pleased by the velocity Hurts showed on his throws. But he was non-committal on whether he would give Hurts the start in Week 17.

Sirianni said that the Eagles are "still sorting through options" whether to play Hurts or Gardner Minshew this weekend. They play the Saints on Sunday in a game that would clinch the NFC East with a win, but force them to win in Week 18 with a loss.

Right now the Philadelphia Eagles have some tough internal decisions to make. The decision whether to put players at risk for aggravating injuries or picking up new ones but giving them the best chance to win and secure that coveted top seed in the NFC is a hard one for any team.

Maybe the Eagles can get the job done with Gardner Minshew this weekend. But most would agree that their chances are better with Hurts even if he isn't playing at 100-percent of his ability.

What do you think the decision should be for the Eagles? What do you predict it will be?