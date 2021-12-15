Eagles Coach Offers Promising Update On QB Jalen Hurts

Quarterback Jalens Hurts hasn’t suited up for the Eagles in two weeks due to an ankle injury. But according to head coach Nick Sirianni, the arrow is pointing up.

#Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says both QBs Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew will get reps in walkthrough today. Hurts is "trending upward." — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 15, 2021

Per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Sirianni says Hurts is “trending upward.”

Despite the improvement in Hurts’ recovery he won’t take all the first-team reps in Wednesday’s walkthrough. Sirianni said Gardner Minshew will also take some snaps after a starting against the Jets before the bye.

“We’ll see,” Philly’s coach told reporters. “We’re going to do what we need to do and walk through today… Last walkthrough, both Gardner [Minshew] and Jalen [Hurts] got reps and will do the same thing today.”

Nick Sirianni asked about Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders: “All trending upwards. We’re hopeful.” pic.twitter.com/ZQhp1NjZdP — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 15, 2021

“Then we’ll see how everything goes tomorrow,” Sirianni said.

The Eagles coach is on record that Jalen Hurts is the team’s start as long as he’s healthy enough to do so. If the former second-round pick is “trending up,” than Hurts’ reps should climb throughout the week.

Philadelphia has four NFC East matchups to finish the regular season. The first of which is on Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Followed by the Giants, Washington again, and a finale against the Cowboys.