Eagles Coach Reacts To Micah Parsons' Controversial Comment

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons made waves this week by suggesting that Jalen Hurts is being carried by the Eagles amid their NFL-best 12-1 record. Today the Eagles' head coach responded.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that the team isn't thinking at all about Parsons or the Cowboys for the time being. He said that they're "solely focused" on Sunday's game against the Bears and is taking the season one game at a time.

"I think the back and forth more has been, from what I’ve seen is like — I mean, no offense, you guys are asking them about it and they’re saying, well a lot of the times I’m hearing what they are saying is we’re focused on the Bears," Sirianni said, via ProFootballTalk. "So, we don’t take much stock into that. Listen, our job is to get ready for the Bears and that alone. So, we’re solely focused on that. We’re solely focused on what we need to do to win this game. We’re solely focused on doing the things that we can control.

“All we can control right now is our meeting just got done; we can control that. Now we can control after this is us going out on the field and having a good practice and put ourselves in position to go 1-0. So that’s all we’re focused on.”

Sirianni and the Eagles can potentially clinch the NFC East and the top seed in the NFC with wins over the Bears and the Cowboys over the next two weeks - and then rest for their final two games.

But beating the Bears would have to come first in that scenario.

Sirianni doesn't seem to have time to deal with what the Cowboys think of them right now.