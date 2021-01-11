Former Eagles Running Back A Candidate For Head Coach

The Philadelphia Eagles are in need of a new head coach.

Philadelphia announced on Monday afternoon that Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson is out. The Eagles went 4-11-1 in 2020, highlighted by an embarrassing Week 17 performance against the Washington Football Team.

“I have known Doug and his family for more than 20 years and they will always be family to me. I have a tremendous amount of respect for him and everything we have accomplished together over the last five seasons. Everyone in the organization understands the type of man and coach that he is, and how much he means to all of us as well as the City of Philadelphia. We all look forward to the day he will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame as a Super Bowl-winning head coach, and we are confident he will have success with his next team,” Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie said.

“But as the leader of this organization, it is imperative for me to do what I believe is best for everyone as we look ahead to the future and move into our next chapter. I know that we have work to do to get back to where we want to be, but I also believe that we have an exceptionally strong group of people in this organization who can help set us up for future success.” The Eagles are now searching for Pederson’s replacement. A prominent college football coach might be a candidate and a former NFL running back is, too. Duce Staley, a former Eagles running back who currently serves as the team’s assistant head coach and RBs coach, is a candidate. Jeffrey Lurie: "I would expect Duce Staley to be a candidate" for head coach. #Eagles — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 11, 2021 Staley played for the Eagles from 1997-2003. He has been a part of the team’s coaching staff since 2011.