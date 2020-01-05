Eagles Fans Furious With ‘Dirty’ Hit On QB Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz has been knocked out of the NFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles fans are not happy with the hit on their star quarterback.

Seahawks defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney hit Wentz in the helmet toward the end of the first quarter in tonight’s game.

Wentz has since left the game and is reportedly being evaluated for a head injury.

“Carson Wentz is being evaluated for a head injury and is questionable to return,” the Eagles announced.

Eagles fans are calling the hit on Wentz “dirty.” It’s hard to argue with them.

This is what NBC showed after Wentz went to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/gZOCvqjx4t — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 5, 2020

Eagles fans aren’t the only ones calling the hit dirty, either. ESPN host Trey Wingo was pretty blunt in his assessment.

I’m sorry but that’s a dirty play https://t.co/3gsdGXmnq2 — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 5, 2020

Backup quarterback Josh McCown has replaced Wentz under center for the Eagles.

Seattle leads Philadelphia, 3-0, midway through the second quarter. The game is on NBC.