Eagles Fans Furious With ‘Dirty’ Hit On QB Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz takes a big blow to the head against Seattle.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles is hit by Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Carson Wentz has been knocked out of the NFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles fans are not happy with the hit on their star quarterback.

Seahawks defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney hit Wentz in the helmet toward the end of the first quarter in tonight’s game.

Wentz has since left the game and is reportedly being evaluated for a head injury.

“Carson Wentz is being evaluated for a head injury and is questionable to return,” the Eagles announced.

Eagles fans are calling the hit on Wentz “dirty.” It’s hard to argue with them.

Eagles fans aren’t the only ones calling the hit dirty, either. ESPN host Trey Wingo was pretty blunt in his assessment.

Backup quarterback Josh McCown has replaced Wentz under center for the Eagles.

Seattle leads Philadelphia, 3-0, midway through the second quarter. The game is on NBC.


