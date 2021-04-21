A few blockbuster trades in late March saw some major shake ups in the 2021 NFL Draft order.

First, the Miami Dolphins sent their No. 3 overall selection to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for the No. 12 pick, a 2022 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023. Soon after that decision was made, the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to trade back in the order with the Dolphins — taking their newly-acquired No. 12 and a 2022 first-round pick in exchange for No. 6 overall.

According to his statements made during a press conference on Wednesday, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said the decision to trade back came once they knew three quarterbacks would be gone with the first three picks — giving them a clearer picture of what their draft board would look like from the No. 12 position.

But more than anything, Roseman sited future flexibility as the reasoning behind moving back in the order.

“The reason we traded back from 6 to 12 is because flexibility creates opportunity,” Roseman said, per Evan Macy of PhillyVoice.com. “For us, having an extra first-round pick, when you look back at things that are hard to acquire it’s an extra first-round pick . . . What we had to do is sit there and think, are there 12 guys in the draft we are comfortable with?”

With rising second-year option Jalen Hurts and veteran Joe Flacco already filling out the quarterback room, the Eagles are likely to select one of the talented non-QB options in this month’s upcoming draft.

That being said, the Philly front office could still move up before draft night kicks off. Roseman said he’s been talking with teams ahead of them in order to see if anything could happen before it’s time to pick.

Who could the Eagles be gunning for by moving back up into the top 10?