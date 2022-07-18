Eagles Have Reportedly Cut Veteran Defensive Player

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After three seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles are releasing a veteran defensive back who struggled to stay on the field for them.

On Monday, the Eagles released cornerback Craig James from his reserve/future contract with them. James played 14 games in Philadelphia in 2019, but just four games the following year and none in 2021.

In three years with the Eagles, James started one of his 18 games, making 17 tackles, one pass defense and one fumble recovery. He was deployed primarily on special teams.

There isn't much time for James to latch onto a new team before most training camps open. His NFL career might wind up hanging by a thread if he clears waivers.

Craig James went undrafted out of Southern Illinois in 2018 and signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in three games as a rookie, exclusively on special teams.

After one season in Minnesota, James was released during final roster cuts before the 2019 season and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles a few days later. The Eagles wound up finding a lot more use for James both on special teams and on defense than the Vikings did.

Will Craig James find a new team before the 2022 NFL season? Or will he have to wait out the season before getting another opportunity with a new team?