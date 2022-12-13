Eagles Have Reportedly Signed Former Pro Bowler

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

With the Philadelphia Eagles losing punter Arryn Siposs to an injury in yesterday's win over the New York Giants, they've had to make a change at the position. Today, they secured a Pro Bowler to fill in.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Eagles are signing Brett Kern as their new starting punter. Kern is a 14-year NFL veteran who spent the last 13 seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

But after losing the starting job to rookie Ryan Stonehouse in training camp, Kern spent the first few months of the season out of football. He didn't have his best seasons between 2020 and 2021 either, averaging 45.2 yards per punt in that span.

Prior to that though, Kern was one of the best punters in the league, making three straight Pro Bowls between 2017 and 2019 and making two All-Pro teams.

The Eagles have gotten great production out of Arryn Siposs this season. The second-year punter is averaging 45.6 yards per punt and giving them great field position consistently.

They've been the best team in the NFL at just about every level of the game. With four weeks to go, they need to replace top tier talent with other top tier talents whenever someone gets injured.

Will Brett Kern be able to punt effectively for the Eagles?