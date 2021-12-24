Eagles Insider Has Troubling Update On RB Miles Sanders

For the third day in a row, Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders was unable to suit up for practice.

According to Philly insider Zach Berman, the team’s lead rusher was not spotted at today’s workout ahead of this weekend’s matchup against the New York Giants.

No sign of Miles Sanders at start of practice… — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 24, 2021

While the Eagles didn’t hold a practice on Wednesday, Sanders appeared on the injury report with a quad issue he suffered during Tuesday night’s win over the Washington Football Team. The third-year running back had a career day, rushing for 131 yards on 18 carries in the 27-17 victory.

If Sanders is unable to take the field this weekend, it will be his fourth missed game of the season. Earlier this year, he missed a three-game stretch with an ankle injury.

Just as they did during his previous absence, backups Jordan Howard, Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell will step up if Sanders can’t play on Sunday.