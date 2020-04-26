The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly adding some more depth to their quarterback room.

Philadelphia, which surprised the NFL world by drafting Jalen Hurts in the second round, is reportedly signing one of the top undrafted free agent quarterbacks.

Former Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate, who had some Heisman Trophy hype in 2017, has reportedly agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with Philadelphia.

The #Eagles signed former Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate as an undrafted free agent. Had one of the best college football seasons I’ve ever witnessed in 2017. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) April 26, 2020

Tate was arguably the most-dominant player in college football for a month-plus stretch in 2017. He’s a dynamic player who could be used in a variety of ways in Philadelphia – if he makes the Eagles roster, of course.

it is impossible to overstate how completely Khalil Tate ruled for like a month and a half pic.twitter.com/KjnvN4x812 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) April 26, 2020

Tate, 21, was unable to follow up on that 2017 season with any kind of significant success in 2018 or ’19, but perhaps he’ll find his footing in the NFL.

The Eagles are adding a lot of speed to their offense heading into the 2020 season. We gave Philadelphia a “B-” grade for the 2020 draft.

