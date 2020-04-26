The Spun

Arizona QB Khalil Tate throwing a pass.

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly adding some more depth to their quarterback room.

Philadelphia, which surprised the NFL world by drafting Jalen Hurts in the second round, is reportedly signing one of the top undrafted free agent quarterbacks.

Former Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate, who had some Heisman Trophy hype in 2017, has reportedly agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with Philadelphia.

Tate was arguably the most-dominant player in college football for a month-plus stretch in 2017. He’s a dynamic player who could be used in a variety of ways in Philadelphia – if he makes the Eagles roster, of course.

Tate, 21, was unable to follow up on that 2017 season with any kind of significant success in 2018 or ’19, but perhaps he’ll find his footing in the NFL.

The Eagles are adding a lot of speed to their offense heading into the 2020 season. We gave Philadelphia a “B-” grade for the 2020 draft.

You can view our full draft grades here.

