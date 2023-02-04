Eagles Legend Offers Jalen Hurts Advice Ahead Of Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 29: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to play in their second Super Bowl in the last five years next Sunday.

In the first one, they took on the New England Patriots and beat them by eight, 41-33, to win their first-ever championship. The Eagles were led by Nick Foles after starter Carson Wentz got hurt during the regular season.

Five years later, the Eagles are back, but this time, Jalen Hurts is their quarterback. Going into this contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, Foles had some strong advice for Hurts.

“You’ve just got to block out the noise,” Foles said. “Honestly, I only really talked to my wife during the two weeks leading up to it.”

The Eagles will be practicing next week in Arizona after practicing this past week in Philadelphia.

Hurts has led the Eagles to a 16-3 overall record after finishing the regular season with 3,701 yards and 21 touchdowns. He's also yet to turn the ball over during the playoffs.

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Feb. 12.