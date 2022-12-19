Eagles Lineman Reveals What Jalen Hurts Said After Big Hit

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles were taken to the limit by the Chicago Bears yesterday but still managed to get out of the Windy City with a win. But quarterback Jalen Hurts took some hard shots in the process.

There was one somewhat scary moment where Hurts took a particularly hard shot and needed to be helped up. He managed to finish the game though and didn't miss a single snap.

Speaking to the media after the game, Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata revealed that on the big hit in question, he ran over to Hurts and pleaded with him to get medical attention. But in the most gigachad way possible, Hurts told Mailata to "pick him the F up" instead.

“The one that scared me he just laid there. I ran over and said, ‘Stay down.’ And he said, ‘Pick me the fuck up.’ And I said, ‘Yes, sir,’” Mailata said.

The line is going viral with 20,000 likes since yesterday afternoon. Fans absolutely adore the toughness Hurts displayed:

"I can't believe I ever doubted Jalen Hurts," one user replied.

"lmfaoooooo i love my qb," wrote another.

"Jalen Hurts is a G. Philly winning the superbowl by a billion and Hurts will be MVP," another declared.

At 13-1 on the season, Hurts might be closing in on his first Pro Bowl and MVP win. He's got 3 more games to make his case to the world.