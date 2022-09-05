Eagles Lineman Set To Undergo Surgery For Tough Injury

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 05: A helmet belonging to a Philadelphia Eagle player is seen prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field on November 5, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Heading into his fourth NFL season, Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard has been plagued by injuries. Unfortunately, he's going to miss a chunk of time to start this season as he undergoes surgery on another one.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Dillard will undergo surgery on a broken forearm tomorrow in order to stabilized the injury. Per the report, the timetable for his return is about four to six weeks.

It's yet another setback for Dillard, who was already going to need a career year in order to get a big contract in free agency next year. In his first three NFL seasons he played in 31 games, starting only nine.

A torn biceps cost Dillard the entire 2020 season, while a trip to the COVID-19 list cost him two games in 2021. After the season, the Eagles declined his fifth-year option, making him a free agent in 2023.

As a member of the Washington State Cougars, Andre Dillard was a stud, earning First-Team All-Pac-12 honors while starting 26 games at left tackle.

The Eagles made Dillard the No. 22 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, playing all 16 games as a rookie though mostly as a backup.

Dillard was slated to be the starter for the 2020 season but then suffered his season-ending injury.

Will Andre Dillard recover in time to contribute to the Eagles this year?