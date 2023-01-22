Eagles Made History Against The Giants On Saturday Night

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 08: T.J. Edwards #57 of the Philadelphia Eagles tackles Matt Breida #31 of the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on January 08, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles knocked off the New York Giants with relative ease last night, crushing the in a 38-7 win to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

But Philadelphia made some interesting history in the process. According to NFL Research, the Eagles' win over the rival Giants was the largest margin of victory between division rivals in a playoff game since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

That's a little bit surprising considering how many division rivals have faced off in the playoffs through the years in blowout fashion. Just last year the Bills beat the Patriots 47-17.

Yesterday's win also marked the first time in franchise history that the Eagles defeated the Giants three times in one season plus the playoffs.

The Philadelphia Eagles offense scored 28 points in the first half while their defense hounded the Giants and held them scoreless until the third quarter, forcing multiple turnovers as well.

The Eagles defense sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones five times and held them to a season-low 13 first downs.

Philadelphia will now host either the San Francisco 49ers or the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Championship Game next weekend with a chance to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in six years.

With the way they dismantled the New York Giants yesterday, it seems like the Eagles can beat just about anyone in the league.