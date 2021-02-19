Eagles Make Official Decision On Veteran WR DeSean Jackson

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the release of veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Friday afternoon.

Selected with the 49th pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, Jackson was an incredible addition to the Eagles franchise for six seasons (2008-13). After a couple shorter stints with the Washington Football Team and Tampa Bay Bucs, the dynamic wideout made his much-anticipated return to Philly in 2019.

Jackson signed a three-year, $27.9 million deal with the Eagles, including a potential out at two years, $17.3 million. The front office has decided to exercise that option.

2021 marks the almost certain end to Jackson’s career in Philly.

Roster Move: #Eagles have released WR DeSean Jackson. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 19, 2021

Since his return to Philadelphia, the receiver’s past two years have been decimated by injury.

In 2019, the three-time Pro Bowler was limited to just three games after suffering a core muscle injury that required season-ending surgery to repair. This past season, Jackson missed three games with a hamstring injury before battling back to return for a Thursday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants. In that Week 7 game, he suffered a season-ending ankle fracture after taking a hit on a punt return.

Before all this injury misfortune, Jackson was widely considered one of the most dynamic players in the league. With elite his speed, the 5-foot-10 wideout proved to be a menacing deep-ball threat. On four separate occasions, Jackson led the NFL in yards per reception.

The speedster is also known for his kick return prowess. His 2009 game-winning, 65-yard punt return touchdown against the Giants is still thought of as one of the greatest plays in Eagles history.

Jackson, 34, isn’t done yet. The veteran wideout hinted at an NFL return with an Instagram post on Friday.

“The best deep threat in NFL history!!! Coming to a city near you!!” Jackson wrote.

Where will Jackson land in 2021?