Eagles Reportedly ‘Aggressively Pursuing’ Major NFL Draft Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles need help at the wide receiver position and the NFC East franchise appears to be set on getting it in the NFL Draft.

Philadelphia, which won the NFC East in 2019, has the No. 21 overall pick in the first round. That might not be high enough to get an elite wide receiver.

So, according to a report out of Philly, the Eagles are “aggressively pursuing” a major NFL Draft trade heading into next week.

“CeeDee Lamb is the ‘apple of his eye’ for Howie Roseman. Roseman is ‘absolutely in love’ with Lamb. Hearing if that fails or top 4 WR are gone, PHI will be bailing out of 21,” Joe Tordy of 97.5 The Fanatic reports.

Lamb is either the No. 1 or No. 2 wide receiver prospect in the 2020 draft class, with Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy being the other elite prospect.

Most NFL Draft projections have Lamb going inside the top 15, so Philadelphia would have to pursue a major trade up to get the Oklahoma product.

We’re about a week away from the start of the NFL Draft’s first round. Expect there to be plenty of movement this year.