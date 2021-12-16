Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Shares Latest On His Injury

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is currently dealing with an ankle injury that’s held him out of game-time action since Week 12.

After he suffered the injury late in a loss to the New York Giants two weeks ago, Hurts indicated that he would be good to go in Week 13. Ultimately though, the second-year QB was unable to suit up and backup signal caller Gardner Minshew led the team to a win over the New York Jets.

With a bye this past week, Hurts had an extended period to recover and prepare for this weekend’s divisional matchup against the Washington Football Team.

After a limited practice that saw him split reps with Minshew on Wednesday, Hurts shared his thoughts on his status moving forward.

“It’s been a day-by-day thing, coming in here every day, doing everything in my power to make myself available for my team,” he said, per Eagle Maven. “That’s been my mindset. It’s still my mindset. Just trying to be available for the team. The goal is to be available for the team and preparing every day to be available.”

While Jalen Hurts is considered day-to-day and questionable for Sunday’s game, head coach Nick Sirianni indicated that his QB is “trending upward.”

“We’ll see,” Sirianni said on Wednesday, per NBC’s ProFootballTalk. “We’re going to do what we need to do and walk through today… Last walkthrough, both Gardner and Jalen got reps and will do the same thing today. Then we’ll see how everything goes tomorrow.”