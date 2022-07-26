Eagles Released Wide Receiver On Tuesday Afternoon

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles signed defensive tackle Kobe Smith on Tuesday but had to make room for him.

In a corresponding move, the Eagles waived wide receiver Josh Hammond and defensive tackle Noah Elliss.

Hammond didn't take a snap for the Eagles. He was claimed off waivers back in May after the Jacksonville Jaguars released him.

He went undrafted out of Florida in 2020 before he was signed by the Jaguars. He played in two games for them last season but never made a catch.

Hammond played four seasons at Florida (2016-19) and finished with 87 catches for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns. His best individual season came in 2018 when he racked up 369 yards and four touchdowns off 28 receptions.

With training camps officially underway, it may not be long until Hammond is signed by another team.