Eagles Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback

The Philadelphia Eagles have claimed a former Notre Dame quarterback off waivers.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the team has brought Ian Book aboard.

Book was the New Orleans Saints' fourth-round pick in 2021. He appeared in one game for them last season and completed 12-of-20 passes for 135 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

He was cut on Tuesday after he didn't play well in the preseason. He played in all three games and finished with 315 yards through the air, two touchdowns, two interceptions, and two fumbles lost.

Before he was drafted, he played at Notre Dame from 2017-20. He played in 45 games and compiled 8,948 passing yards, 72 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions.

He's set to be the third-string quarterback behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew.