Eagles Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback On Monday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 05: A helmet belonging to a Philadelphia Eagle player is seen prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field on November 5, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles made a number of bold moves in the 2022 offseason. But with final roster cuts upon them, they have to get rid of a notable quarterback they paid good money for.

According to CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Eagles are cutting rookie quarterback Carson Strong. The Eagles acquired Strong as an undrafted free agent and paid him an impressive $320,000 in guaranteed money.

But the Eagles had good reason to offer Strong so much money if they were so intent on developing him. There was a time when Strong was seen as a potential top quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Nevada quarterback won conference player of the year honors in back-to-back seasons and seemed to have all the prototypical traits of an NFL quarterback. He could throw the ball deep, with accuracy, and could elevate the play of the receivers around him.

Between 2020 and 2021, Carson Strong went 15-6 as a starter, completing over 70-percent of his passes for 7,000 passing yards and 63 touchdowns.

Strong earned First-Team All-Mountain West Conference honors and was a two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year in that span. He left the school prior to the 2021 Quick Lane Bowl after breaking the Wolf Pack's single-season passing touchdown record.

After declaring for the NFL Draft, there was a lot of speculation that he would be one of the top prospects taken. Instead, he waited for three days only to hear nine other names go before him.

Strong got a decent payday only to get released during final roster cuts. Will another team give him a chance this season?