Eagles Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Regular Season Finale

A win for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday would secure them the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and the coveted first-round bye in the playoffs. But after missing the last two games with an injury, will Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts start the game?

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Hurts will start under center for the Eagles against the Giants tomorrow. Hurts was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury on Friday after being only a limited participant in practice throughout the entire week.

In Hurts' absence, backup Gardner Minshew went 0-2 as a starter, but the Eagles still managed to maintain control of their destiny. With the Giants expected to rest starters against the Eagles tomorrow, Hurts' return comes for a game that might be considered a tune-up before the playoffs.

The game might also serve as Hurts' last chance to make a case for the NFL MVP award. While he was out, he lost a ton of ground on that front.

The Eagles went 13-1 with Hurts under center this season. Hurts himself has completed 67.3-percent of his passes for 3,472 yards and 22 touchdowns with just five interceptions while adding another 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Hurts and the Eagles will be dangerous in the postseason. And now that he's fully healthy, there doesn't seem to be much stopping the from making a deep run - or even reaching the Super Bowl.

Will Hurts look like himself against the Giants tomorrow?