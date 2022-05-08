Eagles Reportedly Finalize Significant Front Office Hire

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles continued to rearrange their front office and scouting staff with a notable addition.

According to ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin, the Eagles hired former Cleveland Browns scout Charles Walls as their new director of player personnel.

Walls started as a regional scout with the Green Bay Packers in 2013 before joining Cleveland as a national scout in 2020. He worked under current Browns general manager Andrew Berry, who previously served as Philadelphia's VP of football operations.

Catherine Raiche, who was promoted to Berry's old role in Philadelphia, left to join Cleveland's staff. Former Eagles senior scouts Ian Cunningham and Brandon Brown also found assistant GM positions for the Chicago Bears and New York Giants, respectively.

Amid an offseason of turnover, the Eagles also fired director of scouting operations Casey Weidl, the brother of senior executive Andy Weidl. Walls is one step toward rebuilding the organization ladder ahead of the 2022 campaign.