Eagles Reportedly Get Unfortunate Injury News On RB Miles Sanders

With just two weeks to go and a playoff berth on the line, the Philadelphia Eagles may be without their starting running back.

On Monday, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Miles Sanders broke a bone in his hand and will undergo an MRI and further testing this week.

“Eagles RB Miles Sanders broke a bone in his hand yesterday, Rapoport tweeted. “And he’ll have an MRI and additional tests today to determine if there is other damage and whether or not he can play through it.”

Rapoport added Sanders left the stadium “in a soft cast.”

Sanders finished with 45 yards on just seven carries before exiting Sunday’s 34-10 win early, just before half. The Eagles top back was almost immediately ruled out.

Being without Sanders in the lineup could be a blow for the Eagles. Head coach Nick Sirianni has found an identity for Philadelphia’s offense, turning to a more ground-heavy attack with each passing week.

If Sanders isn’t able to go, Philly will have to lean on Jordan Howard and Boston Scott. The duo stepped up on Sunday to keep the Eagles playoff hopes alive. But, Sirianni will need even more from his RB room if the team plans to stay in the NFC’s seventh seed.

The first challenge comes against a Washington Football Team seemingly letting go of the rope, followed by another rivalry matchup against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.