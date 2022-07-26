Eagles Reportedly Make Decision On Ex-Cowboys Running Back

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly made the decision to not sign running back Jaquan Hardy.

Hardy worked out for the team on Monday but the former Dallas Cowboy was unable to secure a deal per Matt Lombardo of Heavy Sports.

Lombardo is also reporting that the Eagles may still sign a running back between now and Sept. 11, which is the start of the NFL's regular season.

Hardy played in three games for the Cowboys during the 2021 season. He finished with 29 yards and a touchdown off four carries.

Before that, he played in Division II's Great Midwest Athletic Conference. In three seasons, he racked up 3,207 rushing yards and 31 total touchdowns

There's still a chance that Hardy does sign with a team before the season starts. Teams are constantly signing players to deals throughout training camp and the preseason.

We'll have to see who he works out for next.