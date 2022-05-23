Eagles Reportedly Showed Interest In Veteran Quarterback

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 27: Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears enters the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on December 27, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles were close to bringing back a familiar face on Monday afternoon.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles were reportedly interested in bringing back Nick Foles to be Jalen Hurts' backup. Foles ended up reuniting with Frank Reich in Indianapolis instead.

Foles famously led the Eagles to the first Super Bowl victory in 2017 over the New England Patriots.

He took over for Carson Wentz after he got hurt during the regular season and played the best football of his life during the playoffs.

During that run, Foles finished with 971 yards through the air, six touchdowns, and just one interception while completing over 72% of his passes.

He then spent the 2018 season with the Eagles before bouncing around to the Jaguars and Bears in his last three seasons.

Foles will now have the opportunity to be Matt Ryan's backup after Ryan was traded to the Colts a couple of months ago.