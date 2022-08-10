Eagles Reportedly Signing New Running Back Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 05: A helmet belonging to a Philadelphia Eagle player is seen prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field on November 5, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The 2021 NFL saw saw the Philadelphia Eagles produce one of the best rushing attacks in the game with Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders and others racking up yards on the ground. But the Eagles are adding some more reinforcements to the unit this week.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are signing former North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey to a deal. Torrey did a workout with the Eagles today and appears to have made an impression.

The former Mean Green running back went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and decided to take his talents to the USFL instead. He spent the past few months playing for the Michigan Panthers.

In college, Torrey was the feature back for the Mean Green, making 609 carries for 3,228 yards and 36 touchdowns over four seasons. He added another 57 receptions for 436 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Last year the Philadelphia Eagles ran Hurts, Sanders, Jordan Howard, Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell to over 2,500 yards and 25 touchdowns - the most in the NFL.

But with Howard gone, the Eagles have room on the roster for another.

That last roster spot could wind up going to some combination of DeAndre Torrey, Jason Huntley or rookie Kennedy Brooks.

Will Torrey succeed in making the Eagles roster and making his NFL debut this season?