Eagles Are Reportedly Signing New Wide Receiver

Depth at the wide receiver position was a significant issue for the Eagles in 2020.

With injuries to DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery midway through the season, Philadelphia finished the year with the 28th ranked passing offense in the league.

In order to combat this problem heading into 2021, the franchise has made some major wideout additions this offseason — including the No. 10 selection of reigning Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Eagles will add another WR to their roster later this week. Former Jaguars receiver Michael Walker has reportedly come to an agreement to sign with Philly sometime in the next few days.

Former Jaguars’ WR Michael Walker reached agreement with the Eagles to sign in the next few days., per his agent @seanstellato. Walker was an Eagle in high school, an Eagle at Boston College and now an Eagle in the NFL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 9, 2021

After going undrafted in 2019, Walker signed with Jacksonville’s practice squad in free agency. Eventually working his way up to the main roster, the former Boston College return man played seven games for the Jags — logging two receptions for 15 yards, three punt returns for 13 yards and 18 kick returns for 411 yards. He also lost two fumbles in the process.

The kick-return weapon was not on a roster for the 2020 season.

Like his time with the Jaguars, Walker’s role with the Eagles will likely be limited strictly to special teams reps.

Philadelphia’s current kick returners are backup RB Boston Scott and second-string WR John Hightower. Starting wideout Greg Ward handles most of the team’s punt returns.